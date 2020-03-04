Delhi violence: Supreme Court asks High Court to take up all pleas on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 4) ordered that the cases relating to violence in Delhi to be listed before Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on 6th March. The CJI also asked the High Court to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible.

The HC will hear the cases against BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches in view of the Delhi violence that claimed at least 48 lives. The Chief Justice on Monday had said that the apex court "wishes for peace but has limitations to its power" to control such violence.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had given the police four weeks to come back with an update on action taken against the leaders accused of inciting violence in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Petitioners had called for registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, Anurag Thakur and Abhay Verma for their alleged hate speech.

Last Wednesday, the High Court bench headed by S Muralidhar had directed the Delhi Police to register FIRs over the hate speeches, asking the cops to "seriously consider consequences" of not doing so.

However, Justice Muralidhar was transferred, and the next day, Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar took up the case and posted the matter on April 13.