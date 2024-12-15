Delhi Weather: Capital Continues To Shiver As Temperature Drops To 6 Degrees Celsius

Delhi Weather Today: There is no respite in sight for the residents in Delhi on Sunday morning as the national capital continues to witness a dip in temperature accompanied by a thin layer of fog blanketing the city.

#WATCH | A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, as per IMD.



Morning visuals from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/6Dq689TvkQ December 15, 2024

The temperature in the national capital dropped to a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature throughout the day is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius.

Dellhites witnessed sunrise at 7:06 AM, and the sun was expected to set by 5:26 PM, according to the weather office. The relative humidity is at 11 percent with a wind speed of 11 km/hr. On Monday, Delhi is likely to see a minimum temperature of 14.77 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.61 degrees Celsius.