NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER

Delhi Weather: Capital Continues To Shiver As Temperature Drops To 6 Degrees Celsius

Delhi Weather: The winter season continues to tighten its grip in the national capital as the temperature dips to 6 degrees Celsius. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Weather: Capital Continues To Shiver As Temperature Drops To 6 Degrees Celsius (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Weather Today: There is no respite in sight for the residents in Delhi on Sunday morning as the national capital continues to witness a dip in temperature accompanied by a thin layer of fog blanketing the city.

The temperature in the national capital dropped to a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature throughout the day is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius.

Dellhites witnessed sunrise at 7:06 AM, and the sun was expected to set by 5:26 PM, according to the weather office. The relative humidity is at 11 percent with a wind speed of 11 km/hr. On Monday, Delhi is likely to see a minimum temperature of 14.77 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.61 degrees Celsius.

 

