Delhi weather witnesses weird trend - Temperature is changing every 5 kms

The national capital territory of Delhi is witnessing a weird weather trend this summer - the changing temperature at different locations of the city that are less than 5kms away from each other. The phenomenon is known as 'Hit Island'.

For example, Yamuna Sports Complex witnessed a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees on Saturday, while Mayur Vihar, that is just 10 kilometres away from this point, witnessed a maximum temprature of 42.8 degrees on the same day. According to meteorologist RK Jenamani, the condition is Delhi is known as "Hit Island Effect".

What is Hit Island Effect?

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency website, urban centers, with mostly man-made structures like buildings, malls, metro-stations - become 'islands' of higher temperatures - compared to the outskirts of the cities.

This is because buildings, roads and other man-made infrastructure absorb more of the sun's heat and emit it back in larger quantity, therefore, producing more hear. While the situation is vice-versa when it comes to areas that have natural resources such as water bodies and green cover.

This process is called the "hit island effect."

As per Jenamani, the "Hit Island Effect" increases temperature by as much as 8 degrees. As a result, the temperature changes even at distances as short as 300 metres.

For example, if a person measures the temperature in Lodhi Garden area - that has greenery around it - she will find the temperature lesser than 6-8 degrees compared to the maximum temperature of the city.

This is the reason as to why the temperature measured in Akshardham is more than the temperature in other parts of the city. As per Jenamani, Akshardham doesn't have greenery around it. And that's why, even having river Yamuna around doesn't help in controling the temperature at Akshardham.

While the Mayur Vihar has the Sanjay Lake and the area is surrounded by greenery.

The Sanjay Lake is a an artificial lake developed by DDA, that adjoins the Mayur Vihar area.

India is witnessing a heavy heatwave this year. As per the IMD, this year has been the warmest so far. In the country's North-West regions, the temperature is rising upto 46 degree celcious.