Delhi's air quality likely to deteriorate to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali; various curbs imposed

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) in NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) predicted "very poor" air quality in Delhi and directed authorities to enact stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. In a meeting held on Wednesday, the sub-Committee noted that there is a forecast for "deterioration" of air quality over Delhi and that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may move into the "very poor" from October 22. It also said that the AQI is likely to worsen after Diwali on October 24.

"Therefore, in an effort to prevent the deterioration of the air quality further, the sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very Poor' Air Quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 3O1-4OO), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR in addition to all actions under Stage I," the CQAM said in an order.

The GRAP, notably, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation and is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi.

Stage one in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Curbs imposed in Delhi in view of deteriorating air quality ahead of Diwali

Under stage two of GRAP, the use of diesel generators is also not allowed except for essential services related to national security, defence-related activities, projects of national importance, telecommunication, data services, medical, railway and metro rail services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, sewage treatment plants, and water pumping stations.

The use of coal and firewood in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries is also not allowed under stage two.

The authorities are also required to hike parking fees to discourage private transport and increase the frequency of bus and metro services.

Other measures to be taken under stage two include vacuum-based sweeping of roads every day, water sprinkling to prevent dust pollution and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

The agencies concerned have also been asked to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of Generator sets.

Six months jail for bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Wednesday announced that purchasing or bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the national capital will also be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Rai informed that 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban.

The Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

Rai said a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi", will be launched on October 21. The Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

The minister said 188 cases of violations have been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers seized till October 16.

"Pollution levels rise around Diwali every year. The major reason is the bursting of firecrackers. Emissions from firecrackers are extremely dangerous, especially for kids, women, and the elderly," he said.

"Therefore, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers this year too. The ban covers online delivery of firecrackers," the minister added.

He also urged Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to ensure the ban on firecrackers is strictly implemented in the entire NCR "as the smoke from firecrackers burst in the region impacts the people in Delhi also".

Fireworks had led to major changes in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in Delhi on Diwali night (November 4), according to the DPCC. Emissions from firecrackers and farm fires had pushed the capital's 24-hour average air quality index for the day after Diwali to 462, the highest in five years.

Earlier last month, the city government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Delhi's air quality remains poor for fourth day

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Wednesday continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 228 at 4 pm.

At least six out of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With agency inputs)