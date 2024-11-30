Advertisement
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' With AQI At 349; Residents Urge Government Action

Delhi residents affected by the rapidly worsening pollution levels expressed that government intervention could help address.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: ANI

The air quality in the National Capital remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day, with the AQI recorded at 349, according to the Central Pollution Control (CPCB) Board on Saturday at 7 am.

According to CPCB data, AQI levels in different Delhi areas were recorded as 351 at Alipur, 351 at Burari Crossing, 377 at DTU and 328 at ITO.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. 

Delhi residents affected by the rapidly worsening pollution levels expressed that government intervention could help address and resolve many of the ongoing issues.

"The pollution is a lot; we are not able to breathe properly. The government needs to do something about this. The situations are worse for the elderly people and the labourers who are not able to work because of the current situations," said a cyclist told ANI.

