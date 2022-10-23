NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATES

Delhi's AQI in ‘poor’ category ahead of Diwali; maximum temperature dips to 31.2 degrees

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a mainly clear sky on Diwali

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:50 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Delhi's AQI in ‘poor’ category ahead of Diwali; maximum temperature dips to 31.2 degrees

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday, October 23, 2022, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The air quality in the city continued to remain in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 259.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Private construction banned in Anand Vihar, adjoining areas

The minimum temperature settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The relative humidity oscillated between 77 and 44 per cent. 

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022