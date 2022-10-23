Delhi pollution: Private construction banned in Anand Vihar, adjoining areas

New Delhi: Due to rising air pollution levels in Anand Vihar and surrounding areas, the Delhi administration has issued an order prohibiting private construction in those areas until further orders are issued. "The air quality index at Anand Vihar and adjoining areas measured 410 on October 22. Hence, the Commission for Air Quality Management has taken serious note of it and instructed that necessary precautionary and dust mitigation measures be taken to control the rising air quality index in the above areas," According to the order issued on Saturday. "Therefore... It is directed to all concerned to stop private construction with immediate effect till further direction. Non-compliance of the direction will be viewed seriously," it read.

If air quality becomes "severe" (AQI 401 to 450), authorities in Delhi-NCR are required to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects (such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, national security/defence-related projects of national importance) and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works. GRAP is one of four levels of poor air quality in Delhi. Stage one represents 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two represents very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three represents 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450), and stage four represents severe plus' air quality (AQI >450).

(With ANI inputs)