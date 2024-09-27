Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to Tirupati temple on Friday amid the ongoing prasadam adulteration row. Reddy’s visit was initially scheduled to visit the Tirupati shrine as part of YSRCP’s statewide temple ritual aimed at rectifying the ‘sins’ committed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Earlier, in a press conference, Reddy had denied claims of ‘beef tallow’, ‘lard’ and ‘fish oil’ in the Tirupati laddoo.

Sources close to Jagan Reddy have confirmed the cancellation of his visit to the hill shrine, though the reason for the last-minute decision, made just hours before his planned departure, was not immediately disclosed. The YSRCP chief criticized Naidu for spreading falsehoods, labeling his administration as a 'monster's regime.'

The cancellation comes as NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh demanded that Reddy publicly declare his faith prior to entering the temple.

On Thursday, Reddy’s party had urged devotees across the state to participate in temple pooja on Saturday, being organised to restore and purify the sacredness of Tirumala temple, which the party claims has been tarnished by the false claims of CM Naidu about animal fat in laddoo. Reddy claimed that the allegations misled devotees and tarnished the revered image of Lord Venkateswara.

BJP, TDP Demand Reddy To Declare His Faith

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) demanded that former CM Reddy must declare his faith before entering the temple on September 28.

"As per Andhra Pradesh Revenue Endowments, Rule 16, and TTD General Regulations Rule 136, non-Hindus must submit a declaration at Vaikuntam queue complex before darshan," ANI cited State president Andhra Pradesh BJP, Daggubati Purandeswari.

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram stated that Jagan Reddy must publicly declare his faith before planning a temple visit, warning that he would otherwise be barred from entering the temple premises.