Dengue, malaria symptoms different this time, these patients must undergo COVID-19 test: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (September 5) expressed concern about rising dengue and malaria cases and said these patients should also undergo COVID-19 testing.

“Cases of dengue and malaria are also increasing but their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo COVID-19 test,” ANI quoted Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

He also stated that easing of coronavirus curbs will depend on the availability of oxygen and it was "up to the people to prevent or invite a 'third wave' of the pandemic".

Slamming the opposition for demanding reopening of places where crowds cannot be avoided, Thackeray at a virtual medical conference said, “Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments. I request them to wait for some more time because we don't want to open them and then close again if the situation gets worse.”

Further, the Shiv Sena chief asked people to protest against coronavirus rather than for reopening temples. “I request people not to protest for reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against Corona,” the Maharashtra CM said. His statement comes in the backdrop of the BJP and MNS holding protests during Janmashtami after the state banned Dahi Handi.

Thackeray added that the second wave of COVID-19 is "under control", however, there is a slight spike in the daily cases in the last few days. "We have to avoid crowding...Have patience. We should not be required to close the places which have been opened up now," he added.

Cautioning people, the Shiv Sena supremo said that the "enemy is yet not completely defeated...The thick tail is still there".

Directing hospitals and clinics to have an audit of their electric equipment, the CM said taking a stock of medicines and oxygen in the state is necessary.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases and 64 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,82,117 and the death toll to 1,37,707, as per the state health department.

(With agency inputs)

