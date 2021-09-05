Avoid crowding, wear mask: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people ahead of festivals

MUMBAI: Amid indications of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that there is no room for showing complacency as the state government is preparing to deal with a third wave of the infection.

The Chief Minister said that “there was a surge in COVID-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all of you to avoid crowding.’’ “Wearing a face mask is important even after vaccination,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister added.

Thackeray made these remarks while addressing the virtual Majha Doctor conference during which he said the government has strengthened the health infrastructure and it is in the midst of increasing the oxygen capacity to 3,000 MT from the present level of 1200 to 1400 MT to meet the demand in the wake of the third wave.

At present, 300 MT of oxygen is supplied for COVID-19 and other patients in the state.

The Shiv Sena chief strongly criticized the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena without directly naming them for their agitation for the reopening of the temples in the state.

“There are people who are in a hurry demanding the reopening of everything. I urge them not to bring politics during the present coronavirus pandemic. If they want to agitate, they should do it against the virus,’’ he noted.

“Now the government has relaxed several curbs. There is an upcoming Ganesh Utsav. I want people not to be complacent, avoid crowding in order to avoid the spread of the virus and its infection. I also urge political parties to avoid crowding,’’ he said.

Thackeray said he has asked officials to work in a mission mode to ramp up the production of medical oxygen, used in treating serious COVID-19 patients, ahead of the third wave of the infection hitting Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country.

