Denied central ministerial berth, Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan quits as chief of Yuva Morcha

New Delhi: Bengal BJP youth wing's president Saumitra Khan tendered his resignation from his post on Wednesday (July 7). According to reports, the BJP Bengal unit leader was apparently upset over being denied a berth in the Union council of ministers. According to BJP sources, Saumitra Khan was sitting expecting a call from Delhi till 1:00 pm today.

As per sources, he was all but prepared to leave for the national capital after receiving a call from the high command in connection with the Cabinet rejig. Apart from this, he was also planning to visit Mukul Roy's residence to pay his condolences on the demise of the latter's wife.

After he was assured that he would not be receiving any phone calls from Delhi, he shared a post on Facebook announcing his resignation from the post of state president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

After submitting his resignation, he released a statement stating, "I was in BJP and I will be in BJP." He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his leader. Khan, after the Assembly election, was in the headlines for demanding a separate Junglemahal state carved out of West Bengal.

Khan, the Bishnupur MP, tasted victory from the Bishnupur area in the Assembly election, which was conducted earlier this year. He bagged six out of seven seats in the area for the BJP. He was expected to be inducted into Modi's ministry as BJP chief JP Nadda called him a few days back and Khan then said he had a 'very successful and wonderful' meeting with the party's national president.

