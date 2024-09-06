Advertisement
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Denied Haryana Polls Ticket, Ex- BJP MLA Cries Hysterically On Camera | VIDEO

A former BJP MLA was seen crying on camera after being denied a Haryana Assembly polls ticket by the BJP. 

Denied Haryana Polls Ticket, Ex- BJP MLA Cries Hysterically On Camera | VIDEO In a video circulating on social media, ex-BJP MLA Parmar was seen crying after being denied a Haryana Assembly polls ticket.

Haryana Assembly Polls: After being denied a party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar was on Thursday seen crying inconsolably on camera during an interview.  

In a video circulating on social media, Shashi Ranjan Parmar can be seen being asked about the exclusion of his name from the candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. While responding to the interviewer's query, Parmar broke down in tears and started weeping. "I had thought that my name would be on the list..," the leader said.

Parmar had been seeking a BJP candidacy from Bhiwani and Tosham in the state. The interviewer tried to console the former MLA saying that the party will understand his worth and so will his constituency. Despite the efforts, the leader failed to control his emotions. "I had assured people that my name was being considered. What do I do now? I am helpless," the can be heard saying in the video.

The interviewer asked the former MLA to stay strong for party workers and the people who voted for him. "Netaji, aap honsla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong)," he said in Hindi. "What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?" Parmar said.

Haryana is set to go to the polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8. The last date to file nominations is September 12 and the papers will be scrutinised on September 13. The candidates can withdraw nominations till September 16.

