Department of Posts to home deliver Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple prasad amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

During the holy month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees take out Kawad Yatra and throng temples every year but the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced a ban on such religious activities.

In a bid to help the devotees, who are not able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of 'prasad' to any part of the country, all thanks to the Department of Posts.

सावन के शुभ महीने में डाक विभाग ने श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के प्रसाद को श्रद्धालुओं के घर तक पहुंचाने का सराहनीय प्रयास किया है। कोरोना के दौर में भी स्पीड पोस्ट के द्वारा बाबा भोलेनाथ के भक्त पवित्र प्रसाद अपने घर पर प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

जय भोलेनाथ pic.twitter.com/sCCoiGtgqN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 7, 2020

श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर का प्रसाद, घर बैठे मंगवाने के लिए अपने नज़दीकी डाकघर से मात्र ₹ 251 का ई-मनीआर्डर प्रवर डाक अधीक्षक, वाराणसी (पूर्वी) मंडल के नाम भेजना होगा।

डिब्बा बंद प्रसाद टेंपर प्रूफ़ इनवलप में स्पीड पोस्ट द्वारा पहुँचाया जाएगा । pic.twitter.com/mRNjEOlDjw — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 7, 2020

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asserted that the Department of Posts has made a commendable effort to take the 'prasad' of Kashi Vishwanath temple to the house of devotees. Now, devotees can receive the holy offerings through speed post to their homes.

To get the 'prasad', one has to send an electronic money order (EMO) of Rs 251 from any post office to senior superintendent of Posts Offices, Varanasi east division.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Law Minister said, "Sawan ke shubh maheene mein daak vibhaag ne Kashi Vishwanath Mandir ke prasad ko shraddhaaluon ke ghar tak pahunchaane ka saraahaneey prayaas kiya hai. Corona ke daur mein bhi speed post ke dwara baba bholenaath ke bhakt pavitr prasad apne ghar par praapt kar sakate hain. (In the auspicious month of Sawan, the Department of Posts has made a commendable effort to take the 'prasad' of Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the house of devotees. Even during Corona, devotees of Baba Bholenath can receive holy offerings at their home through the speed post)."

He added, "Corona mahaamaaree ke daur mein daak vibhaag ki pahal. Ab saavan mein desh ke kisee bhee kone mein ghar baithe speed post se mangaayen Shri Kashi Vishvnaath Mandir ka prasaad. Iske lie apane najdiki daak ghar se maatr Rs 251 ka e-money order pravar daak adheekshak, Varanasi (poorvee) mandal ke naam bhejana hoga. (Initiative of Department of Posts in the era of Corona epidemic. Now, in Sawan, bring the offerings of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple via speed post sitting in any corner of the country. For this, an e-money order of only Rs 251 has to be sent to the post of Superintendent of Posts, Varanasi (East) Division from your nearest post office)."

On July 6, the first Monday of Sawan month, devotees thronged the Lord Shiva temples in different parts of the country from early morning to offer prayers. In Varanasi, devotees thronged the temple but the police was present at the temple to maintain social distancing.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious.

The festival is predominantly celebrated in North Indian states. It is believed that on `sawan ke somwar` (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.