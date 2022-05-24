The Uttarakhand government has decided to postpone the Kedarnath Yatra without taking any risk. Many visitors are stuck at different places between Gaurikund and Kedar. The top of the Kedarnath temple is covered in clouds. It's as if it's evening there in the day. It's raining heavily. The Kedarnath temple is covered in clouds and fog. It is also raining in Rudraprayag. Inspite of heavy rain and bone-chilling cold, devotees didn't stop visiting Kedar. But the administration can't take any more risks now. Rudraprayag CO Pramod Kumar said that devotees who are going to Kedarnath on foot have been barred from going for the time being. It is advised to return to the hotel. "Heavy rain warning has been issued for two days. 5,000 devotees from Guptkashi have been detained. Helicopter services have also been suspended."

The temperature started dipping in Rudraprayad from Monday morning. It also snowed on Sunday. Even in extreme weather conditions, the influx of devotees has not decreased. The situation may worsen as a rain alert has been issued for two days on top of that. Therefore, the Uttarakhand government decided to postpone the Kedarnath yatra in advance

Even the memories of 9 years ago are repeatedly scarred. Kedarnath was devastated by the incessant rain and collapse of the service. Almost everything near the temple was wiped out. The shops around the Kedarnath temple, the places where the devotees stayed were all washed away by the water. For most of the year, the place where the devotees were always thronged with devotees, only pictures of the destruction were seen.

The whole of Uttarakhand was devastated by the natural disaster. Even though everything was washed away by the mandakini, the Kedarnath temple remained intact. At least 400 people died in Kedarnath alone. In view of the 2013 natural calamity, the administration has advised tourists to stay in safer places till the weather improves. Devotees returning after visiting Kedarnath have also been detained.

Kedarnath: A dham of Chardham

Kedarnath is a small town in the lap of mountains in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. Kedarnath temple is located in the 11,759-foot valley. A dham of Chardham where Mandakini passes by. The Kedarnath temple is closed every year in October-November. As a rule, the doors of the temple opened after six months. This time it was no different. On the contrary, after overcoming the fear of Corona, this time the devotees gathered in the crowd after Akshaya Tritiya.