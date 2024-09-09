During an interaction in Dallas, Texas, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, offered insights into the Indian concept of a 'Devta' and addressed the growing concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on jobs. Speaking about Indian culture and values, Gandhi explained that the term 'Devta' is often misunderstood in its association with divinity.

"Devta in India actually means a person whose internal feelings are exactly the same as his external expression, meaning he is a completely transparent being, it does not mean god. If a person tells me everything he believes or thinks and expresses it openly, that’s the definition of a Devta...What’s interesting about our politics is how do you suppress your own ideas, how do you suppress your own fears, greed, or ambitions and observe other people's fears and ambitions," said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi went on to highlight the relevance of this concept in politics, saying, “In politics, what’s interesting is how people suppress their own ideas, fears, greed, or ambitions and focus on observing those of others. The real challenge is in listening to others, not just projecting your own views.”

Rahul Gandhi also emphasized the role of listening in effective leadership. "Listening is much more important than speaking," he said. "It's fundamental to understanding people. In politics, you don't need to raise every issue but rather focus on addressing the fundamental ones. You choose your battles much more carefully when you truly listen."

Addressing the future of technology, Rahul Gandhi spoke on the rising influence of AI and its potential effects on employment. He likened the current debate to similar fears from the past, such as those surrounding the advent of computers and calculators.

“Every time a new technology arrives, there is concern that it will take jobs away. Computers were said to take jobs away when they first arrived, but they ended up creating millions of jobs in India. Similarly, AI will take some jobs away but will also create new ones. The impact will differ across industries,” Gandhi noted.

He expressed concern about certain sectors, stating, “I believe the IT industry in India could face significant challenges due to AI, while other industries, like scooter manufacturing, may not be as affected. How AI impacts jobs will depend on how industries position themselves—if they adapt well, AI could be an opportunity, but if not, it could pose serious problems.”