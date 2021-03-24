DGCA extends suspension of international passenger flights till April 30 as COVID-19 cases rise

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (March 23) ordered the extended of the suspension on international commercial flights till April 30. Though, international passenger flights which under air travel bubble arrangements will continue to operate.

An order issued by the DGCA read: "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th April, 2021."

The information was posted on the official Twitter account of the DGCA.

The circular said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights which have been specifically approved by the DGCA.

The move was prompted becaus eof reports of a fresh spike in COVID-19 infection in some parts of the country.

Passenger air services have remained suspended since March 25, 2020 due to the country-wide lockdown which was imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The nationwide infection tally rose to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am Tuesday stated.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said.