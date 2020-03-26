DGCA suspends all international commercial passenger flights till April 14 amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare

New Delhi: Aviation regulator (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) DGCA on Thursday (March 26) announced that all international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till April 14, amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the DGCA circular, "In continuation of circular-II dated 19.3.2020 issued on the subject cited-above, it has been decided that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 1830 hrs GMT (0000 hrs of Indian Standard Time) of April 14, 2020."

It, however, added, "this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA."

On March 19, the DGCA had announced that no international commercial passenger flight operations will take place in India from 1.30 am on March 23 to 5.30 am on March 29.

Currently, Indian airspace is being used only by the international flights which are passing through as the government has cancelled all international and domestic flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.