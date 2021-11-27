हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhaka

Dhaka police arrest two for smuggling fake Indian currency worth Rs 7 crore from Pakistan

The accused are identified as Fatema Akhtar Opi and Abu Taleb.

Dhaka police arrest two for smuggling fake Indian currency worth Rs 7 crore from Pakistan
(Photo credit: Representational/Pixabay)

Dhaka: The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two, a man and a woman, who was involved in the smuggling of bogus Indian Currency notes, from the Khilkhet area. The woman is identified as Fatema Akhtar Opi and the authorities seized fake currency worth Rs 7 crore based on her information.

The fake Indian currency, which was reportedly from Pakistan, was recovered from the hidden chamber of a house in the Dakshinkhan area.

Here's a video of the raid.

The DMP later arrested the man identified as Abu Taleb from the Sarulia area in Demra in the matter.

According to sources in DMP, one of the accused Abu Taleb smuggled the fake notes with the help of two Pakistani nationals Sultan and Shafi from Pakistan via Sri Lanka. Abu Taleb handed over this fake currency to Fatema on November 23.

Police had been tracking the movements of both the accused based on a tip-off.

Both the accused, who is said to be a part of an International nexus of smuggling of Indian currency, have been arrested.

So far, a case has been registered at the Khilkhet Police Station and further investigation is underway.

