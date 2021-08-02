हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suvendu Adhikari

Did a sitting judge of Calcutta HC meet advocate of prime accused of major scam? Suvendu Adhikari alleges

The BJP leader said that he is 'concerned' with such reports.

Did a sitting judge of Calcutta HC meet advocate of prime accused of major scam? Suvendu Adhikari alleges
File Photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday (August 1, 2021) sought a clarification on the reports alleging that a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court has met a senior advocate of a prime accused of a major scam pending before the High Court. The current Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly also said that he is 'concerned' with such reports. 

Taking to his official Twitter account, Suvendu said, "Concerned at reports in circulation that a sitting judge of Calcutta High Court on a visit to Delhi met Senior Advocate of prime accused of major scam pending before HC. This needs urgent clarification."

He added that the independence of the judiciary is 'non-negotiable' if democracy is to survive.

 

Tags:
Suvendu AdhikariCalcutta High Court
