Did Bharat Jodo Yatra help Rahul Gandhi consolidate voter preference over PM Modi?

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered its last stage. The Yatra which started from Kanyakumari is now in Jammu and Kashmir after covering many states. Though Gandhi claimed that the Yatra is for uniting India, time and again Congress leaders pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate from the stage of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, an India Today-C-Voter Survey tried to find the impact of the yatra on the voters and public sentiments.

When asked how many people are happy with Rahul Gandhi's work, there was an increase in voter perception in favour of the Congress leader. The survey found that till January 15, 2023, 50 percent of the people across India were satisfied with Rahul Gandhi's work. This figure is more than the survey figure of October last year when only 42.6 percent of people supported the Wayanad MP. It shows that Bharat Jodo Yatra has a positive impact on Rahul Gandhi's image.

In Kerala, around 69 percent of people were satisfied with Rahul Gandhi's work while the same figure was 62.8 percent last year. In Tamil Nadu, over 60 percent of people are satisfied with Rahul Gandhi's work.

The survey also asked people about choosing a Prime Minister best suitable for India. The number of people supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was twice that of those supporting Rahul Gandhi. While over 60 percent of people favoured Narendra Modi, only 29.09 percent people liked Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. The same figure was 58.08 percent for Narendra Modi and 29 per cent for Rahul Gandhi in September 2022.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district today. After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday. The yatra is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30 with the hoisting of the national flag at Congress headquarters by Gandhi.