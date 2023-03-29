topStoriesenglish2589021
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Did Rahul Gandhi Just Ignore MP Karti Chidambaram In Parliament? Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi left Parliament along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Did Rahul Gandhi Just Ignore MP Karti Chidambaram In Parliament? Watch Video

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi today paid a visit to the Parliament House complex days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. The former Congress president visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi stayed in the party office for around 20 minutes and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut among other leaders. A video of his Parliament visit was shared by the news agency PTI on its Twitter handle. While the Tweet has received over 26.6K impressions in a few hours, the video has received over 11 thousand views. 

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen bypassing Congress MP Karti Chidambaram who was standing in front of him. Once Gandhi crosses him, Karti Chidambaram looks at his phone and comes down the stairs probably waiting for his car. 

Rahul Gandhi left Parliament along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch. He did not talk to the media. Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present at the party's parliamentary office, reported PTI. The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on the Modi surname.

According to reports, a petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction and sentencing by a trial court in Surat in a defamation case is ready and is likely to be filed very soon. The party's top legal advisors are working on the review petition which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two. 

Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on the Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas