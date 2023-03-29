Did Rahul Gandhi Just Ignore MP Karti Chidambaram In Parliament? Watch Video

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi today paid a visit to the Parliament House complex days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. The former Congress president visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi stayed in the party office for around 20 minutes and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut among other leaders. A video of his Parliament visit was shared by the news agency PTI on its Twitter handle. While the Tweet has received over 26.6K impressions in a few hours, the video has received over 11 thousand views.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen bypassing Congress MP Karti Chidambaram who was standing in front of him. Once Gandhi crosses him, Karti Chidambaram looks at his phone and comes down the stairs probably waiting for his car.

VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament. pic.twitter.com/gv2G9EAUQq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2023

Rahul Gandhi left Parliament along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch. He did not talk to the media. Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present at the party's parliamentary office, reported PTI. The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on the Modi surname.

Video | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament building with Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/7gzQBYpc3B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2023

According to reports, a petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction and sentencing by a trial court in Surat in a defamation case is ready and is likely to be filed very soon. The party's top legal advisors are working on the review petition which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two.

Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on the Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha.