New Delhi: Sharad Pawar, chief of Nationalist Congress Party, took an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the press on Tuesday. Pawar, when asked about PM Modi mentioning Pawar as his mentor in politics, said that he didn't know it could cost him so much.

As per reports, PM Modi had said that he entered politics by "holding Pawar's finger" which meant that Pawar helped him during his nascent stages of his political journey.

When asked to comment on this statement, Pawar said, "I didn't know it would cost me so much."

Speaking to reporters in Thane, Pawar accused the Narendra Modi government of failing to fulfil any of the promises made by it since 2014 including bringing "acche din, connecting villages through the internet, and providing toilets, water, and power to every household".

The Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, Pawar claimed.

"Efforts are underway at the national level to bring non-BJP parties together and bring about a public opinion against the BJP," he said.

Pawar, 81, said he didn't want to take up any responsibility at this age.

"I will only help bring together non-BJP parties to generate a public opinion against the BJP," he said.

"The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise. The prime minister had promised a house to every person in the country, but the government failed to keep its word. Now the new promise is of creating a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024," Pawar said.