Diwali 2022: Are you allowed to burst firecrackers in your state? Check rules, restrictions here

New Delhi: The festival of lights and joy - Diwali is finally here. It's a time of giving and spending time with family and friends. Firecrackers had been a part of Diwali celebrations in the past but with growing environmental concerns, state governments are slowly discouraging the use of crackers on Diwali. In many states, there are restrictions on the usage of firecrackers. Delhi, known for facing air pollution problems, has banned the use, sale, and storage of firecrackers at the behest of the AAP government's orders. This Diwali season as well, Delhi's air quality is 'very poor' and get can worse if firecrackers are burst

So before you decide to burst firecrackers this Diwali, take a look at the rules and mandates in your state:

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has banned any kind of fireworks from Diwali to New Year. There is a blanket ban on the use, storage and sale of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023, owing to its pollution issues. In Delhi, if a person is caught burning firecrackers, they can be jailed for 6 months. On the other hand, a person found selling or storing firecrackers can be jailed for 3 years.

Delhi wakes up to smog covering the national capital's sky with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) under the 'poor' category, at 276.



(Visuals from India Gate & Lodhi Road) pic.twitter.com/9ssB9ILezR — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Punjab

Even though Punjab is also ruled by an AAP government, it doesn't have very strict restrictions on firecrackers like Delhi. In Punjab, bursting of crackers will be allowed only for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. Only green crackers can be burst. According to the state's Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, apart from green firecrackers, the sale and storage of all other types of firecrackers will be banned.

Haryana

Under Manohar Lal Khattar's government, the sale, storage, and manufacturing of all firecrackers except green firecrackers have been banned. According to the government order, all other firecrackers emit poisonous gas, so except green crackers, all other types of firecrackers are banned.

Uttar Pradesh

While there is no strict ban on firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh, the rules are strict. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to keep firecracker shops away from populated areas during the Diwali season. On Sunday, he said firecrackers that are harmful to the environment should not be used. In UP it has been ensured that firecracker shops are away from residential areas and there is proper arrangement for the fire brigade there.

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal has permitted only green fireworks during Kali Puja on Monday, Oct 24. The Kolkata High Court directed that no firecrackers other than the green crackers having QR codes shall be imported and sold in the state during the festival.