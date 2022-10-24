Diwali 2022: Devotees get notes, GOLD and silver as PRASAD, visit the most special temple of Maa Lakshmi HERE

Diwali, the festival of lights and gaiety, is being celebrated across the country today (October 24). The worship of Goddess Lakshmi has special significance on the occasion of Diwali and on this occasion we are telling you about the special temple of Goddess Lakshmi, which is very famous for its specialties. The Mahalaxmi temple located in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh is decorated not with flowers but with notes on the occasion of Diwali and devotees get gold and silver ornaments besides notes as prasad. In this temple of Goddess Lakshmi, all kinds of currency are offered and currencies from all over the world will be seen here. According to mythology, in this temple, known as Mahalakshmi Temple, in ancient times, the king-maharaja used to offer ornaments in addition to currency in the temple for happiness, prosperity and wealth. Then, later, the tradition of offering notes started here.

This temple is located in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh and its special thing is that this temple is not decorated with flowers but with notes on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from this, the temple is also decorated with gold and silver. The walls of the temple, the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and the skirts in the temple courtyard are decorated with notes.

In this temple, the festival of Deepawali starts from Dhanteras itself and Deepotsav is organized for five days. During this period, the court of Lord Kuber is also held along with Goddess Lakshmi. The special thing is that the devotees who come to visit this temple are given notes in the prasad. Apart from this, many people also get gold and silver as prasad.

