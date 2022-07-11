DJ Vispi's infectious energy makes him a youth favourite

The tunes 'we young and we crazy' are very credible. Or else, why do you think that the majority of youth like to go to high-spirited events and love DJs? They genuinely want the vibe that nudges them to sway in the ooze of enthusiasm. Speaking of all this, DJ Vispi is who we recall. Why? It's because this man's excellent DJing and unparalleled on-stage energy drive youth crazy!

From the moment DJ Vispi starts performing till he stops, people don't move even an inch from the dance floor. Well, the choice of song also has a major part to play, right? We have always seen Vispi playing that album, which has the most animated and robust songs. And if they aren't, he adds his own spice to them and makes the atmosphere lively.

The youth only connect with artists who match their level of energy and appetite for liveliness. And DJ Vispi stands by their expectations. Imagine going to a club where the music isn't good. Wouldn't that affect your mood? Of course, it will! Therefore, artists like DJ Vispi bring their best to the stage. Not to mention but sometimes you will also find him grooving between the crowd.

We're curious to see how this vivacious performer keeps his energy up throughout the show. Here's what Vispi says: "It comes through the heart! When you go out on the stage and see thousands of people standing before you, waiting for you to tune in, cheering you... the vitality already starts running through your veins."

Since then, DJ Vispi has brought his talent to several stages including clubs, weddings, restaurants, and more. The rip-roaring tune that comes from his DJing is what the people appreciate, especially the youth. Vispi was always inclined toward the world of music, and DJing was his one true love. Therefore, whenever he is performing, he does it with all his heart and we can feel that.

Did you know that DJ Vispi's contagious energy is also loved by various Bollywood people? And he has also shared the stage with a few of them like Badshah, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Agarwal, etc.

