DK Shivakumar's family moves Delhi High Court seeking to quash Enforcement Directorate summons in money laundering case

New Delhi: Family members of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar have moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case against the legislator.

The court will hear the plea of Shivakumar's wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a CBI court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide a chair and television to DK Shivakumar as per the jail manual.

The court also extended Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the ED.

Shivakumar's counsel had alleged that unequal treatment was being meted out to him by jail authorities. The counsel informed the court that Shivakumar had not been given a chair due to which he was facing back problems.

The Congress leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was in its custody for 14 days. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17.The alleged money laundering case was registered against DK Shivakumar by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores.