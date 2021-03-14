DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA P Saravanan on Sunday (March 14) joined the BJP in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Former DMK MLA, P Saravanan while joining his new party said, "I was a member of BJp about six years ago. Today, I have joined this party because it has leadership led by prime minister Narendra Modi. My discussion for joining BJP was underway for the past 2-3 months and today I have joined."

"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for COVID-19. But now, the vaccine for COVID-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.

While addressing the press, Saravanan also said, "I was a member of BJP 6 years ago. Today I've rejoined it under the able leadership of PM Modi. I am very happy. The vaccine is not only being provided to the country but also being sent across the world. It's an achievement of our leadership that no one can deny."

On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.

The DMK has allotted the Thiruparankundram seat to its ally CPI (M). Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in the 2019 bye-elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

