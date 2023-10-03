Khalistani supporters around the world have been dismayed by India's strict action against Khalistani terrorists and supporters. In the case of the murder of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, India has taught a good lesson to Canada. That is why people with Khalistani ideology from across the world are now venting their anger on the Indian High Commissioners and Consulate Offices. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed India's strong action against Canada.

India is in no mood to spare anyone over the Khalistan row. The Indian government gave many shocks not only to the Khalistani supporters but also to the Canadian government in this matter. Canada, which boasted of being a powerful country, realized the power of India for the first time. India first sent back Canada's senior ambassador, then stopped giving Indian visas to Canadian citizens, and then issued an advisory to its citizens to be cautious in view of the Khalistani threat.

Now, India has asked Canada to recall its 41 ambassadors. It is believed that after the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, this is another strong action by India. India has given 10 October i.e. 1 week time to the 41 ambassadors of Canada to leave the country. Not only this, if these diplomats don't leave India by the deadline, the diplomatic immunity given to them will be stopped. Sixty-two Canadian ambassadors work in India at present. After October 10, only 21 Canadian ambassadors will remain in India.

India has, so far, had the upper hand in diplomacy with Canada on sending back ambassadors. In the case of the murder of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, Canada was the first to accuse the Indian Ambassador and send him to India. In response, India also sent back the Canadian ambassador. Now, India took two steps forward and gave a big blow to Canada. The Indian Foreign Ministry had asked to equalize the number of ambassadors of both countries. Under the rules of the Vienna Convention, the number of ambassadors in both countries should be equal.