DNA Analysis: Why People Suffer Every Festive Season Despite Having Confirm Train Tickets?

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the issue related to the general public, something that hasn’t been addressed in recent years. Until a few years ago, during the festive season of Diwali, Chhath Puja, or any such occasion, there used to be news of massive crowds accumulating at railway and bus stations.

Especially at railway stations during Chhath or Diwali, there used to be an overwhelming crowd. Conditions were such that there was barely space to step onto the trains. Many times, the police had to resort to lathicharge at railway stations. On trains heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, there was such disorder that people were compelled to travel sitting in the train's toilets.

However, in recent years, such reports have stopped coming. So, has our railway system changed so much that people can easily reach their homes during festivals? Do people now easily get train tickets or seats upon reaching the railway stations? Today, we are going to show you the truth behind this.

While various categories have been created in trains such as First Class, AC Class, Sleeper Class, Chair Car, or Second Class General, no one can deny that passengers travelling on trains are now only categorized into two sections.

The first section is for Premium Trains or those travelling in AC. People in this category spend thousands of rupees on their travel. Their capacity can range from purchasing tickets worth Rs 1,500, 2,000, 3,000, or even 4,000. They have the capability to afford such high fares.

However, the second section is for those who only desire to be with their families during their festivals. They want to celebrate Diwali, Chhath, and similar festivals with their families. Although they don't have a lot of money, they can afford tickets ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500. They cannot afford to spend thousands of rupees; perhaps that's why the railway provides them with services according to their budget.

For passengers in this section, AC, water, or a fan is a luxury; if they get a seat, they consider it a blessing. This is the category where not just comfort, but even getting a seat is something the Railway Ministry doesn't think much about.