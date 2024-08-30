DNA: Child Clings To Kidnapper, Leaving Him In Tears During Separation; Watch Bizarre Video

In a heart-wrenching incident unfolded after a 14-month-long police operation led to the arrest of a kidnapper named Tanuj Chahar. The operation aimed to rescue a young child, "Kukku," who had been abducted by Tanuj when he was just 11 months old. The story, however, took an emotional turn when the child, upon being reunited with his parents, clung to the kidnapper and cried, unwilling to let go. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News shows how a child forges strong bonds with the kidnapper.

A Bond Forged in Captivity

For 14 long months, Kukku was in the hands of his abductor. During this time, all memories of his parents faded, and his life revolved around Tanuj. The kidnapper, who had taken the child from his mother’s arms, became his only known caregiver. They spent days and nights together, with Kukku growing attached to the man who fed him, comforted him, and cared for him.

When the police finally arrested Tanuj, the child’s reaction left everyone in shock. Kukku clung to Tanuj, crying inconsolably, as though the kidnapper had become his world. The sight was overwhelming, even bringing tears to Tanuj’s eyes.

Kukku's mother, who had spent over a year mourning the loss of her child, was finally reunited with him. However, the reunion was bittersweet. Kukku, now unfamiliar with his mother, refused to leave the kidnapper’s side. Even when placed in his mother's arms, he continued to cry, pointing towards Tanuj, as if begging to be returned to him.

The child, who had spent only 11 months with his mother before being abducted, had spent 14 months with his abductor. The bond formed during this period was strong enough to overshadow his early memories.

Kidnapper's Arrest

The arrest of Tanuj Chahar was no simple feat. After the abduction, Tanuj had gone into hiding in various locations, including Aligarh, Mathura, and Vrindavan. To evade capture, he grew a beard, donned a saffron robe, and disguised himself as a sadhu (hermit). His experience as a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Police's surveillance team gave him the skills to stay one step ahead of the law. He would frequently change locations whenever he sensed the police closing in.

Determined to capture him, Jaipur Police also adopted disguises and infiltrated these regions, posing as sadhus themselves. Their persistence paid off when they finally arrested Tanuj in Aligarh.