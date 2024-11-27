Disturbing new details have emerged in the aftermath of the violent clashes in Sambhal, that point to a pre-planned conspiracy behind the unrest. A CCTV footage from the day of the violence has surfaced, capturing a man armed with what appears to be a desi firearm, a country-made pistol, aimed at someone in the crowd or possibly even firing shots. The footage also shows several masked individuals in the area, picking up stones and bricks, apparently preparing for a violent confrontation.

The shocking footage seems to validate the claims made by the police that the violence was not caused by security forces firing on the crowd, as some had initially speculated. In fact, the Murdabad Commissioner had previously dismissed the notion that police firing resulted in any casualties. On the contrary, police have been hinting that the attackers themselves may have fired shots at the authorities. The CCTV evidence now corroborates this version of events, suggesting that the rioters were indeed responsible for the firing.

Sambhal Police have also filed multiple FIRs regarding the violence, and these have painted a clearer picture of the intent behind the unrest. According to the second FIR, the rioters had a specific goal: to prevent a survey of the local mosque, which had been ordered by the court. The FIR reveals chilling instructions given to the mob, including orders to set things on fire, prevent anyone from escaping, and block the survey at all costs.

In a disturbing twist, the FIR details how the rioters, in a unified attempt, attacked a police party with stones, shouting slurs, and attempting to seize the officers' weapons. "About 40-50 people gathered near the police officers and shouted orders to seize their arms and cartridges," the FIR says. One police officer recounts how his pistol was forcibly snatched, though he managed to hold on to it, while the rioters took the magazine.

The police report highlights that the rioters were intent on halting the survey of the mosque, which had been mandated by a court order. The police believe that the violence was meticulously planned, with the attackers well-prepared and motivated by clear instructions. The FIR also emphasizes that the mob was heavily armed and had gathered with the singular goal of disrupting the legal process.

According to police statements, the primary goal of the violence was to stop the survey of the Jama Masjid, a task mandated by the courts. The FIR describes how around 700-800 people armed with deadly weapons arrived with the intent to disrupt the survey process. However, the question remains: who was orchestrating this chaos from behind the scenes?

