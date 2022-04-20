DNA Exclusive: An analysis of bulldozer model to control riots

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) bulldozers in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri locality and ordered the civic body to maintain a ‘status quo.’

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday talked about those lucky and powerful people of Delhi, who reached the Supreme Court at 10:30 in the morning and the court started hearing their case immediately, leaving its other work, and passed an order to stop the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The top court passed the order while responding to a plea filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind which challenged the NDMC demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. The order was passed by a bench led by the Chief Justice of India in response to a submission made by senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

Thousands of times before this, bulldozers would have been for anti-encroachment drives in the country, but how many of these people were given relief by the High Court or the Supreme Court in a single day by leaving all the work?

These are all those people who had built their shops and houses in Jahangirpuri by taking illegal possession of public land.

After the order of the Supreme Court in this matter, the action against the encroachment was stopped by the municipal corporation at 1.15 pm. And since then, there has been tension in this area.

In view of the anger and prevailing tension, the police have sealed the road where the illegal occupation was removed by the municipal corporation.