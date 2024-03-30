Advertisement
DNA Exclusive: Analysing India's Growing Power On Global Platform As 'Vishwa Mitra'

Today's DNA, Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the growing power of India as 'Vishwa Mitra', where the country has created its image as a 'world friend' and also looks at other countries as friends.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A friend in need is a friend in indeed, the EAM Jaishankar is playing a powerful role in building a strong relationship with other countries with a helpful hand. In Today's DNA, Zee News Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the growing power of India as 'Vishwa Mitra', where the country has created its image as a 'world friend' and also looks at other countries as friends. 

Operation Sankalp Launch

Indian Navy has launched an operation in the Arabian Sea, which they have named Operation Sankalp. This campaign is being carried out in the Gulf of Aden, its surrounding Arabian Sea area and the Somalian coast. This area has been under terror from Houthi rebels and Somalian pirates for a long time. And to end this terror, the Indian Navy always remains on alert mode. In which the lives of more than 110 foreign citizens have been saved so far.

Indian Navy Saved Hijacked Ship

The ship hijacked by Somali pirates was approximately 166 kilometres southwest of Yemen's Socotra Island. Upon receiving the hijack alert, the Indian Navy deployed its warship INS Sumedha to intercept the Iranian vessel. Subsequently, the guided missile frigate INS Trishul assisted in the operation. In this mission, India also saved the lives of Pakistani citizens who were stuck in the hijacked vessel.

