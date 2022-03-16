DNA Exclusive: Analysis of AAP’s promises and expectations of Punjab

Today Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab. And with this oath a lot changed in national politics today. Now, Arvind Kejriwal has assumed significance in national politics too. From today, such a government has come in a border state like Punjab, which may not cooperate with the Modi government ruling at the Centre.

In today's DNA, Zee News’ Aditi Tyagi analysed how Bhagwant Mann will fulfil the promise of 25 lakh new jobs and financial assistance of one thousand rupees every month to one crore women in Punjab - a state which has a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore.

The entire ceremony is estimated to cost around Rs 2 crore. The ceremony took place in Khatkar Kalan, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s village. However, not a single member of his family attended the event.

AAP’s first promise was to set up 16000 Mohalla Clinics, where people will get free treatment, in Punjab. But in Delhi, where the party is already in power, it has been able to build only 500 Mohalla Clinics since 2015. Therefore, building 16,000 Mohalla Clinics in Punjab will be a big challenge for the party.

The second promise was to give financial assistance of one thousand rupees every month to all women above the age of 18 years.

The number of such women in Punjab is about one crore. That is, only to fulfil this promise, the government will have to spend one thousand crore rupees every month. To put that in perspective, the Punjab government does not spend that much money on Punjab Police every month. The annual budget of Punjab Police in 2021-2022 was about Rs 5,700 crore.

The third promise was that it will make Punjab drugs free in a month. To do this, the government will have to increase its expenditure on the police department. But if the government does this, then it will be difficult for them to give one thousand rupees every month to women above 18 years.