DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Govt's Appeal to People to Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14

New Delhi: February 14 is widely celebrated as ‘Valentine’s Day’ where couples express their love for each other. However, this time, India is likely to experiencing a different kind of Valentine's Day as this time, the government wants the people of India to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14.

In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan made an analysis of the government's appeal to people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AFIB) has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14.

The AFIB notice reads that hugging a cow will bring emotional prosperity, and one’s individual and collective happiness will increase (considering the immense benefits cows possess).

Hence, an appeal has been made to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day and spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

The notice further states that due to increasing foreign influence, Indian culture is in danger.

In the glare of western civilization, Indians have almost forgotten their own culture and heritage, it says.

Due to this decision of the government, there has been a wave of happiness among the cow-lovers.

People have also started gathering at Gaushalas (protective shelters for cows) and hugging cows.

Netizens are also sharing their views and memes on Cow Hug Day.

“Someone is asking whether to hug only the cow or will the buffalo also do?” a netizen joked.

“Someone is warning that the cow is no less than your crush... she can also slap,” said another.

