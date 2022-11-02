DNA Exclusive: Why Elon Musk wants Twitter users to pay for blue tick

Elon Musk has started a heated debate after he said that Twitter will charge money for providing blue ticks to people. The users will have to pay $8 per month i.e. about Rs 660 per month. As per reports, after this announcement of Musk on Twitter, people from all over the world had strong reactions to this. Not only this, Musk has changed his bio on Twitter to Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse monetisation of the blue tick by Elon Musk and why this blue tick matters and how Twitter gives blue ticks to its users.

Twitter verifies users through a detailed process and then gives them a blue tick. As Twitter users, it is common knowledge that the social media platform provides blue ticks to famous personalities such as sportspersons, film directors, journalists and writers. Twitter has to also explain why the user deserves to have a blue tick.

But now it seems the whole process is about to change as announced by Elon Musk. Musk said that this move questions the "elite" culture of Twitter as now any user can get a blue tick by paying money.

The people who pay for a blue tick will get many benefits, said Musk. He said that this move will help curb spam and fake news - a pressing issue on the social media platform.

People opposing this have said that this will spread fake news as anyone can wield authority with a blue tick and people are likely to believe them.