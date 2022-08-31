New Delhi: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra has been arrested after her domestic help accused her of torture and assault for almost 8 years. In a society that calls itself an elite class, servants are not even considered human beings, they are treated like animals.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the atrocities was imposed by suspended BJP leader Seema Patra on her domestic help and how Indians, on the whole, tend to be insensitive when dealing with guests.

The news of the brutality of a 29-year-old tribal person in Ranchi has shocked the nation. The woman was held captive for eight years in a house in Ranchi's high-profile area. The victim has been identified as Sunita and was rescued by cops from captivity. In her statement, Sunita expressed that she was imprisoned for eight years, she was given proper food. She was beaten with rods and burnt with a hot pan. The floor was cleaned with the tongue. In addition, her teeth were broken with rods. If she asked to go home, she was thrashed and abused.

The abuse occurred in ex-IAS officer's wife Seema Patra's house. Surprisingly, the BJP had also made Seema Patra the state convenor of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign.

After the truth came out, the BJP has expelled her from the party and the police have arrested her.

This woman is a victim of a society in which people cross the limits of humanity to treat domestic help like animals. The news of atrocities on guards and domestic help is coming a little more nowadays and it is not just a coincidence.

For instance, the video of a resident in a Gurugram society slapping a security guard.

The CCTV footage shows two guards running near the lift. They try to open the elevator. When the lift opens, the person coming out of the inside is angry at the guard. And starts slapping the guard. Seeing this, the other guard standing behind panics and lurks and stands behind.

In Jharkhand, 70 per cent of domestic servants have less than Rs 3,000 while only 10 per cent have more than Rs 5,000. 22 percent of domestic workers said that they are discriminated against, such as giving water in a separate glass, not allowing them to sit on a chair, not allowing them to use the bathroom. 33 per cent said they have to endure humiliation and are subjected to physical violence.