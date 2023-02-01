DNA Exclusive: Analysis of the Narendra Modi-led Govt's Union Budget 2023

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government presented its last budget before the 2024 general elections on Wednesday (February 1). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her presentation, called the budget the 'Saptarishi' budget with 7 important points. Seven sectors have been given priority this year.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the Union Budget 2023 and what it means for the country and its citizens. Here's a look at the key announcements made by FM Sitharaman:

As a relief to middle-class Indians, the government has increased the exemption limit on income tax to Rs 7 lakh.

In addition, the government has extended the Garib Kalyan Free Food Scheme for another year.

38,800 teachers will be recruited for Eklavya schools in tribal areas. A fund of Rs 15,000 crore will also be released for the development of tribal villages. A savings scheme for women has been launched in which women will get 7.5 per cent interest on savings of Rs 2 lakh. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025. Three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be built in big institutions to take Digital India into a new era.

While medicines, mobile phones, and LED TVs will get cheaper, cigarettes, tires, electric chimneys for kitchens, foreign bicycles, and toys will get more expensive.