DNA Exclusive: Analysis of threats to Karnataka High Court Judge and The Kashmir Files Director

In the past 10 days, two major incidents went unnoticed and were not given the due prominence on national television. The first incident was the threat to the Karnataka High Court judge who pronounced the verdict in Hijab row, while the other was the threat issued to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. Both, the Karnataka High Court Judge and Director Vivek Agnihotri have been provided Y category security from the government.

The team of The Kashmir Files movie is getting murder threats. Director Vivek Agnihotri has complained that he is receiving threatening text messages and an environment of hate is being created on social media too.

A certain section of civil society is silent on these threats. The same people used to laud movies that would suit the narrative or agenda the set by them. However, the same people can't accept a ban against Hijab and a movie that exposes the truth.

However, this 'intolerance' is not new.

Retired Justice Neelkanth Ganju was killed during the Kashmir exodus in the year 1990. His wife was also abducted and there hasn't been a clue about her since then.

Just wonder - why noone talks about the complete disappearance of a judge's wife?

