DNA Exclusive: Ankita's story- Dumka's daughter who dared to say NO

New Delhi: No, it’s not just a mere word but a decision. When someone says no, whether it’s a man or a woman, one must stop, move on and never look back. But sadly, for some comprehending the meaning and intent of this simple yet powerful word NO is harder than the others. And sometimes, in their incapability to understand the concept of consent, they make the life of the one saying NO even harder. In one such horrific incident, a man named Shahrukh put a 16-year-old girl on fire and burnt her alive. Reason- she said NO. When Ankita, a resident of Jharkhand’s Dumka refused the offer of a romantic relationship from the accused Shahrukh, rather than accepting the girl’s wish and facing the rejection in stride, he decided to make her life miserable. Unfortunately, Ankita on August 28 breathed her last after a 5-day battle with life.

In today’s DNA, Zee Media’s Rohit Ranjan has brought Ankita’s painful saga to you and has made an analysis as to why it is so difficult for some, especially men, to take NO for an answer.

What happened to Ankita

Ankita, a resident of Dumka, was a student of class 12th. She was 16, pursuing her studies and wanted to do something fruitful for the nation but to her dismay, she caught the attention of an evil named Shahrukh.

The fateful incident happened on the night of August 23 in Dumka, where Ankita was sleeping in her house. Shahrukh Hussain poured petrol on Ankita from the window and set her on fire. About 90 per cent of Ankita's body was burnt in this incident. She was then admitted to the hospital for treatment and later was referred to RIIMS in Ranchi. Ankita died during treatment on August 28.

How Shahrukh harrassed Ankita

The accused Shahrukh was harassing Ankita for two years. Initially, the girl did not take the matter seriously, however, she later told her father and they registered a police complaint against the boy

Under pressure from the police, Shahrukh's elder brother apologized and promised Ankita and her family that Shahrukh would not do this again. But Shahrukh continued to trouble Ankita.

In her statement to police, Ankita alleged that Shahrukh had been stalking her to school and tuition for the last ten-fifteen days. He also somehow arranged Ankita’s phone number and kept calling her in pursuit of friendship.

Does Shahrukh repent what he did to Ankita? NO

In the photos and video released in the media, Shahrukh can be seen smiling and walking in a carefree manner as if nothing happened. The accused has no remorse that he killed someone just because of his inability to face rejection and destroyed a family. This family will never be the same again.

But sadly, Sharukh is a bitter reality of our society and a reflection of many who take rejection as an insult and find it easier to sabotage one's life than to accept a simple NO.

Watch the full episode of DNA here!