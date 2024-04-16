New Delhi: Ahead of polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has been criticising the BJP in her rallies. While Bengal is known for violent clashes ahead of elections, vicious rhetoric often increases at the time of polls. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain fact-checked Mamata Banerjee's 'riot' statement. During her election campaign, Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly instilled fear among Muslims that there could be riots in Bengal during Ram Navami. The question arises as to whether this fear of riots during Ram Navami in Bengal is real or political. The answer to this question lies hidden in Mamata Banerjee's statements, which we will analyze today. The purpose is to ascertain how much substance there is to Mamata's predictions of riots.

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is advising Muslims to stay calm during Ram Navami in her rallies. However, her statements suggest as if riots are inevitable during Ram Navami. During the election rally, Banerjee stated that some people will try to incite riots and not fall into their trap.

Earlier also during the time of Ram Navami communal riots were seen in the state. Last year also there was communal violence in the state on the day of Ram Navami. Clashes erupted between two communities during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah and North Dinajpur districts following stone-pelting and later vehicles were set on fire, and there was vandalism in shops.