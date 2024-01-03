DNA Exclusive: How Will Govt Clear Confusion Over CAA In 2024?

NEW DELHI: In a saga spanning four years since its inception, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has remained in the shadows, its regulations passed in December 2019 lingering in uncertainty. However, optimism arises as sources at news agency PTI reveal that the government is poised to announce the long-awaited CAA rules ahead of the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ushering in a new era of legislative effectuality.

The CAA's transformative potential surfaces with the introduction of an innovative online citizenship-granting process for non-Muslim foreign nationals. A dedicated online portal now streamlines the application procedure, particularly for individuals from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India. This groundbreaking initiative eliminates the cumbersome need for additional documentation, marking a significant leap towards a more streamlined and accessible citizenship process.

The government's quest for accurate demographic data faces challenges, particularly concerning Hindus migrating from Bangladesh, as well as citizens from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Sources reveal a visionary solution: citizenship for these individuals will be granted based solely on online information, alleviating the burden of additional paperwork.

The echoes of opposition that resonated in 2019 continue to reverberate, notably in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, persist in their protest against the CAA. In response to this dissent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a resounding rally in Kolkata on December 27, accused Banerjee of misleading the public, assuring that the CAA would soon become a reality in the country.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections cast a shadow over the political landscape, as the CAA takes centre stage. Opposition parties raise their voices, alleging that the BJP plans to capitalize on the law for electoral gains, accusing them of instigating confusion through the enforcement of the CAA.

