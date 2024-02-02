trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716754
NewsIndia
PAYTM BAN

DNA Exclusive: Is Paytm Really Going To Be Banned? Analysis Of RBI's Action

In today's DNA, Zee News did a detailed analysis of the Reserve Bank Of India's clampdown against fintech giant Paytm.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Is Paytm Really Going To Be Banned? Analysis Of RBI's Action

NEW DELHI: Paytm, the popular fintech company, is facing a major setback as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the services of its Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) due to some irregularities. This has left more than 300 million Paytm users in a dilemma, as they wonder whether they will be able to use the Paytm app for their transactions or not. 

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the Reserve Bank Of India's clampdown against fintech giant Paytm.

However, all these services will be discontinued from 29 February, as per the RBI’s order. The RBI has invoked section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and directed PPBL to stop its operations and settle with its customers by 15 March. The settlement will include matters related to interest, cashback or refund on the accounts.

The RBI’s action came after it found some irregularities in PPBL, based on audit reports. The RBI did not disclose the nature of the irregularities, but it is speculated that they may be related to the violation of the norms for payments banks. Payments banks are a new category of banks that can accept deposits up to Rs 1 lakh per customer, but cannot lend money or issue credit cards. They can only offer basic banking services, such as savings accounts, current accounts, remittances and bill payments.

Watch Tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis on Reserve Bank Of India's clampdown against fintech giant Paytm.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance