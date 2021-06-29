DNA Exclusive: 'Jihadi' drone attack emerges as new, low budget model of terrorism

New Delhi: In 2018, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was attacked by two drones during a military ceremony. Both drones carried one kilogram of RDX each. However, the drones exploded in the air and Maduro narrowly escaped. That is just one instance of how drones could be used as a dangerous weapon.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (June 29) discussed how drone attacks have emerged as a new, low-budget model of terrorism.

On June 27, two RDX-laden drones were dropped at the Air Force Station in Jammu at around 1.30 pm, followed by two bomb blasts at an interval of 5 minutes. One of these bombings took place in the Hanger area of the Air Force Station, where the aircraft are parked. The bomb blast caused a big hole in the roof of a building. The investigating agencies suspect the target of the drones were aircraft and that the attack was possibly carried out by terrorists.

After this attack, three more drones have been seen in Kaluchak military area and Sunjwan military area. Since then the security of military bases in Jammu and Kashmir has been increased.

That is, now the Indian Army is not facing terrorists, who can be killed in encounters. They are facing these armed drones being operated by terrorists, which can become a big threat not only to India but to the whole world.

India raised the issue of threat due to the use of drones by terrorists in the United Nations on Tuesday. The Indian side said that armed drones are cheap and are very easily available or made. In the hands of terrorist organizations, they can be a big threat to the security of countries around the world.

While the Indian government is taking the drone attack at Jammu's Air Force Station seriously, the rest of the world is still not getting the gravity of the issue.

Notably, before the 9/11 attacks, America did not consider terrorism as a global challenge and thought that it is a political and legal problem. At that time, when India used to say that there is an organized ‘jihadi’ ideology behind terrorism, these countries felt that India was exaggerating the subject. For many decades these countries did not consider terrorism a problem.

But when America was attacked by terrorist organization Al Qaeda in the year 2001, it understood that India was right that terrorism is a global challenge. Just like terrorism, India has warned of the threat due to the use of drones which the world needs to understand.

Drones have become a part of everyday life these days and it is said that in the future, medicines, pizza and even bread, butter and eggs will be delivered to homes by drones. In such a situation, what if a drone comes flying over someone’s house and instead of pizza, a bomb is placed in it.

The threat posed by drone attacks is very real and needs to be taken seriously.

Live TV