After a 500-year exile, Shri Ram now sits in his Ayodhya palace, with Ramlala's idol deeply embedded in the hearts of millions of devotees. Fulfilling the dream of countless devotees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realized the vision of seeing Shri Ram at his birthplace. This moment honors the struggles and sacrifices of devotees who dedicated their lives to the Ram temple's construction.

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Ram Mohan Sharma analyzed the journey of Ram Lalla from a tent to the magnificent temple in Ayodhya.

For the consecration, Prime Minister Modi observed an 11-day fast, purifying body and mind for this unique task. The captivating statue portrays Shri Ram as a smiling 5-year-old child. Drawing inspiration from poetic descriptions, including those in Shri Ramcharitanas by Tulsidas, the idol's creator has carefully captured these special details.

While the consecration unfolded in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, the spirit of Shri Ram resonated throughout the country today. After years of anticipation, devotees of Ram witnessed the realization of their revered temple. The joy of the Shri Ram Temple was expressed in various forms by devotees, whether they were sages, saints, film stars, or businessmen. People from all corners of the country shared their happiness in their unique ways within the temple premises.