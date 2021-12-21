DNA Exclusive: Miffed when faced with tough questions, Rahul Gandhi insults journalists

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi doesn’t like to be questioned. This was evident from his interaction with the press today in which he slammed a journalist for asking a question. He went as far as calling the journalist an agent working for the government.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (December 21) discussed how Rahul Gandhi insulted journalists when asked tough questions.

The question put before him today was related to one of his tweets in which he claimed that before 2014, the word 'lynching' was not even heard of in Indian media.

He is probably right as before 2014, during the Congress governments, the journalists did not dare to call lynching as lynching. There have been many instances of lynching, from the 1947 Partition to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. But Rahul Gandhi forgets those.

Today’s incident showed Gandhi’s disregard for the journalists. The truth is that the Gandhi family thinks anyone who does not favour them is an agent of the government.

In fact, over the last several decades when the Gandhi family ran the government, several journalists worked in accordance with their wishes. Doing so, they were handsomely rewarded. That's why Rahul Gandhi is not used to being asked difficult questions.

Often when a leader does not have an answer to a question, they question the credentials of the person asking. Rahul Gandhi is doing the same. Today’s incident was not an isolated one. On several past occasions, he has misbehaved with journalists who asked him tough questions.

Ironically, Gandhi has time and again said that the media of our country does not ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But it appears that it is, in fact, he who has a problem in facing tough questions from journalists.

Live TV