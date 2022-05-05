Haryana police on Thursday arrested four terror suspects reportedly associated with pro-Khalisatani militant group ‘Babbar Khalsa’ from Karnal. Out of these four, three suspects are from Punjab’s Ferozepur and one hails from Ludhiana. The suspects were attempting to transport arms, ammunition and a huge amount of explosives to Telangana.

In today's DNA, Zee News makes an analysis of a big news update that poses a big threat to the country’s unity and safety, the Pakistani link in this conspiracy and the background of these terror suspects.

Who is the mastermind of this terror racket?

According to the Zee Media sources, the mastermind of this conspiracy is Harvinder Singh Sandhi Rinda, who is based out of Pakistan presently and is operating from there.

The four suspects who were arrested today are Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parvinder and Bhupinder.

As per the police, Gurpreet’s link with Harvinder was established through a middle man named Rajvir, who introduced him to the latter. Notably, Gurpreet has been to jail once before and that is where he met Rajvir.

All the four suspects were later introduced to Harvinder Rinda and were working for him only.

The Pakistani link

According to the primary investigation, Haryana police have said that all the four suspects have a connection with the Pakistan based pro-Khalistani militant Harvinder Rinda and have worked with him for a long time.

During the police interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had earlier transported an arms consignment to Maharashtra for Rinda.

The present consignment order also came from Rinda which had to be transported to Telangana’s Adilabad, for which they were offered a handsome sum.

Harvinder Singh Rinda and ISI

As per Zee News sources, Harvinder Singh Rinda has been given the responsibility to rekindle the pr-Khalistan movement in India and for this purpose, Pakistan's spy agency ISI is not only backing Rinda but has also been safeguarding him for a long time.

The Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, called Khalistan in the Punjab region. The proposed state would consist of land that currently forms India’s Punjab and a part of Pakistan.

Rinda, who is working on the revival of this separatist movement, has a wide and well-built network of militants in South Asia and has already established over 120 sleeper cells in India alone.

It has also been reported that Rinda was involved in 2021’s Ludhiana Court blast.

How does Rinda transfer arms and explosives to India?

The biggest question around this conspiracy is how is Pakistan able to transport the arms and explosives to India despite tight and stringent border security.

The answer is simple- Drones

Pakistan and its terrorists are transferring the said arms and ammunition with the help of a drone.

They have created a proper mechanism which involves the use of a mobile app, through which, the location of the place where the drone had dropped the weapons is sent to these suspects.

In this case, the zero location was Ferozepur in Punjab. These weapons were dropped in the fields of Akashdeep, a friend of Gurpreet, one of the arrested terrorists.

Following the location, the four terrorists picked up weapons and RDX and then left for Telangana, but on intelligence, input caught them in Karnal.