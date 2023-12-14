In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the details of the Parliament security breach and the Central government's lax attitude towards security of the temple of democracy. The incident that occurred in the parliament on the afternoon of 13th December was not hastily done or accidental; instead, the accused had been planning to spread terror for almost two and a half years. It was under this conspiracy that the accused from different states of the country arrived in Delhi, and it was under this scheme that the smoke cracker was arranged. This information has been revealed through the interrogation of the accused and ongoing investigations.

Today, the Delhi Police presented the arrested accused in the Patiala House court. The police demanded 15 days of custody for the accused from the court. However, after hearing the police's argument, the court sent the accused to seven days of police custody. The police informed the court about why the case against the accused was filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

What's more surprising is that two youths managed to sneak smoke crackers inside the parliament building using their shoes. Even more astonishing is that despite the parliament being a hi-tech establishment, its security system failed so easily. It's forbidden to even carry mobile phones into the parliament building, yet these two youths entered with smoke canisters hidden in their shoes. Have the security apparatus of the parliament become so inefficient that they couldn't detect smoke canisters concealed in shoes?

It's being said that even after the construction of the new parliament, old security equipment was used. According to sources, no new security equipment has been purchased for the parliament since 2004. This means that despite having a modern parliament building, the security still relies on equipment and machinery that is 19 years old.

As per sources, there is no Facial Recognition System in the new parliament. Think about it; in today's era where offices and other places have such stringent security and surveillance systems, why doesn't the country's parliament have them? According to insiders, nearly 150 security personnel positions are vacant in the parliament building's security. No new recruitment has taken place in ten years.

After knowing all these details, one should be grateful that the youths who created a disturbance inside the parliament building on Wednesday were not terrorists. Otherwise, the laxity in security could have caused significant damage. Following the intrusion into the new parliament, those security protocols are now being made foolproof which were exploited by the loopholes allowing two youths to enter the parliament with smoke crackers.

After such a grave security breach in the parliament, efforts are being made to strengthen security measures. But who is responsible for this security lapse? Why weren't these measures taken earlier? Was everyone waiting for an incident like this to occur?