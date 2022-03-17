DNA Exclusive: Story of how greed of freebies led to cyber fraud

In 2018, an insurance company in Mumbai announced that those who participate in its health check-up camp will be given free health insurance. That is, if people get sick, then this company will bear all the expenses of the hospital.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the news of a cyber fraud with hundreds of people in Mumbai, from which we all should learn not to give our identity card or government documents to any unknown company or person.

After knowing this scheme, hundreds of people turned up to participate in this health check-up camp. And during this time, this company took these people’s PAN card, Aadhar card and a cancelled cheque from their bank saying that in future the company will need all these documents to deposit money in their bank accounts. People felt that when they are getting such a great policy sitting at home for free, then why not give their documents to this company.

Now when this company got the necessary documents of 287 people, it first took the SIM cards of mobile phones in the name of all these people. And when these SIM cards became operational, this company applied for consumer loans in different banks, and mentioned the new numbers of these people in the application form. So when the bank approved the loan, an OTP was sent to the number of these people. Since this OTP came on those new phone numbers, these people did not even know that this company was taking loan in their name.

Later, when the loan instalments were not deposited in the bank, the employees of the bank reached the house of these people and only then these people came to know that the ‘free’ health check-up they had received was actually worth one crore 55 lakh rupees.