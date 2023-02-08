DNA Exclusive: Syria, Turkey Earthquake Leaves World Shocked

The videos emerging from Turkey and Syria have left people shocked, distressed and concerned about the future of mankind. People, who consider themselves safe by creating tall concrete towers, were shocked to see what happened in Syria and Turkey after Monday's Earthquake. Amid harsh weather conditions, rescuers in Turkey and Syria are now racing against time to find more survivors believed to be trapped under debris as the death toll from the devastating 7.8-magnitude quake crossed 5,000 on Tuesday.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the devastation in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquake.



The number of overall deaths in Turkey has crossed 3,500 while at least 20,534 people have been injured. Nearly 11,000 buildings were damaged due to the quake, while nearly 25,000 emergency responders are currently working at the affected areas.



Rescuers are using at least 10 ships and 54 aircraft to transport the wounded and help with search operations.



More than 2,660 personnel from 65 countries have been sent to help in the search and rescue operation.



In Syria, the death toll has increased to 1,602, while the number of injured stood at 3,649, said officials.



According to the White Helmets, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, hundreds of families still remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.



International aid is being sent to the affected regions from the UN, EU, NATO and the governments of the US, UK, China, Russia, India, Japan, Iraq, Iran, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, and Pakistan, among others.



Meanwhile, disaster management officials in Turkey and Syria have said that heavy rain and snow are hampering the search and rescue efforts.



The earthquake has also caused significant damage to three airports across Turkey, also creating challenges for aid deliveries.



The earthquake has also caused significant damage to three airports across Turkey, also creating challenges for aid deliveries.

